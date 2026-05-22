DC Super Hero Summer returns to Orlando at Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gaylord Palms Resort has introduced its second Super Hero Summer event, featuring DC characters, which runs until September 7.

The event, organized in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, features activities and entertainment centered on well-known DC characters such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Guests can take part in live shows, superhero-themed scavenger hunts, craft activities and character dining experiences throughout the resort.

The event also features nighttime light shows inside the atrium and select movie nights at Cypress Springs Water Park.

One of the main attractions is the DC Super Hero Academy live show, where families can engage in interactive challenges and story-based activities inspired by comic book characters. Visitors might also catch surprise appearances by DC heroes around the resort during the summer event.

Gaylord Palms states that the seasonal celebration is tailored for guests of all ages and will take place alongside the resort’s usual attractions, such as its indoor atrium, water park, and dining options.

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