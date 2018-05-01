DCF seeks missing 3-month-old Marion County boy

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Children and Families has a custody order for a 3-month-old boy who was last seen with his 19-year-old mother in the Fort McCoy neighborhood, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening.
Ashton Schaller was last seen with Sarah Beth Schaller on Northeast 114th Ave Road, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Valerie Strong said.
DCF has tried several times to make contact with the pair since April 18, but investigators said they were only able to contact her by phone April 26.
Sarah Beth Schaller is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 800-962-2873.
No other details were given.
