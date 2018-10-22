  • Dead dolphin washes ashore New Smyrna Beach

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A dead dolphin washed ashore in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday morning, according to Volusia County Beach Safety officials. 

    A beachgoer reported the nearly 3-foot-long dolphin to officials around 8 a.m. 

    Beach Safety officials said there was no indication that red tide was to blame for the dolphin's death. 

    SeaWorld’s rescue unit was called in to take possession of the dolphin. 

    SeaWorld will investigate what caused the dolphin’s death. 
     

