Dead dolphin washes ashore New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A dead dolphin washed ashore in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday morning, according to Volusia County Beach Safety officials.
A beachgoer reported the nearly 3-foot-long dolphin to officials around 8 a.m.
Related Headlines
Beach Safety officials said there was no indication that red tide was to blame for the dolphin's death.
Read: Hurricane Michael exposes 120-year-old shipwrecks off Florida coast
SeaWorld’s rescue unit was called in to take possession of the dolphin.
SeaWorld will investigate what caused the dolphin’s death.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}