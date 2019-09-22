Dead fish wash ashore on New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - People visiting New Smyrna Beach saw dozens of fish wash ashore Saturday.
The puzzling phenomenon reminded people of the days of red tide.
"You get high tide coming in to right about the no beyond point to where the cars can drive, and you see fish already dead," said Anthony Weimer, a beachgoer. "It wasn't like they were flopping when they go onto the sand. They were completely dead. It's almost like they were frozen."
Weimer's lived in New Smyrna Beach for over 15 years and said he's never seen anything like it.
"Throughout the day, we've been here four, five hours, and I mean, we probably saw many, 30, 40 just wash up every time the tide comes in," Weimer said.
Channel 9 contacted Volusia County Beach Safety for answers, but our calls were not returned.
