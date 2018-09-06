ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for a man and a woman in connection with a fight that led to another man’s death.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Satel Drive near Lake Fareview, not far from Lee Road.
Investigators believe a man pulled up to the home around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. A woman was standing outside near the driveway.
The man then went into the garage, confronted another man, then left moments later with the woman, who was standing outside.
Deputies said when they arrived, they found the injured man inside. He was taken to Florida Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Deputies have not released information about how the man died or who the man and woman were who left the scene.
