Deadly crash blocks all northbound lanes of State Road 429

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly single-vehicle crash is blocking all of the northbound lanes of State Road 429 in Orange County.

The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. near mile-marker 17, which is near Tilden Road.

Troopers said the Ram truck involved veered into the shoulder guardrail and started to roll.

Troopers said the driver of the truck, a 43-year-old man from Orlando, was ejected during the crash and died on scene. A passenger in the truck, a 21-year-old man from Orlando, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

