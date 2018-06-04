  • Deadly crash closes busy St. Cloud intersection

    By: Kevin Williams , Racquel Asa

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - St. Cloud police are investigating a deadly crash at Pine Tree Drive and Canoe Creek Road.

    A police spokesperson told Channel 9 the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Monday.

    The intersection of Old Canoe Creek Road and Pine Tree Drive is closed. 

    Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa said drivers should use Nolte Road or Hickory Tree Road as alternates.

    Police have not said how the crash happened. The victim’s name has not been released.

