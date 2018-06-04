Deadly crash closes busy St. Cloud intersection

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - St. Cloud police are investigating a deadly crash at Pine Tree Drive and Canoe Creek Road.
A police spokesperson told Channel 9 the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Monday.
BREAKING @StCloudPD investigation a deadly crash at Pine Tree Dr and Canoe Creek Rd. Intersection CLOSED. ALTERNATE: Deer Rd or Nolte Rd. Hickory Tree Rd to US-192. pic.twitter.com/eWErmp1s2p— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) June 4, 2018
The intersection of Old Canoe Creek Road and Pine Tree Drive is closed.
Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa said drivers should use Nolte Road or Hickory Tree Road as alternates.
Police have not said how the crash happened. The victim’s name has not been released.
