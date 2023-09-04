Local

Deadly crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Marion County

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

I-75 crash A deadly crash has the southbound lanes of I-75 shut down in Marion County. (WFTV.com News Staff)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has the southbound lanes of I-75 shut down in Marion County.

The crash has the highway closed near U.S. 27.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash is deadly but has not released any further details.

Traffic cameras show that the crash involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

