Deadly crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has the southbound lanes of I-75 shut down in Marion County.
The crash has the highway closed near U.S. 27.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash is deadly but has not released any further details.
Traffic cameras show that the crash involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
