TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has a section of Interstate 4 shut down in Osceola County.

The crash has all westbound lanes of I-4 closed near mile marker 62.

This is near the I-4 exit for World Drive.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. and still has the roadway closed as of 5:45 a.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many victims there are.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and use caution in the area.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

