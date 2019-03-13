  • Death investigation underway after body found in Lake County woods, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area near Leesburg on Tuesday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the body was discovered by two residents off of Coronado Road near the intersection of Warren Avenue in the area of Bassville Park.

    The unidentified victim was discovered by someone looking for scrap metal in the area, deputies said.

    Deputies said an investigation is ongoing and a cause of death has not been determined.

    The area is known to be frequented by homeless people, deputies said.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

