Death investigation underway at Audubon Park home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A death investigation was underway Thursday morning at a home in the Audubon Park neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said they were called to a home on Finch Street near Corrine Drive and General Rees Avenue.
Related Headlines
Read: Man allegedly stole Disney Magic Band during burglary, then rode Buzz Lightyear, police say
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for updates.
Read: FDLE: Political strategist stole $20K from PAC linked to Orange County Sheriff Mina’s campaign
We’ve been on this scene for nearly 3 hours now at Finch Street and Teal Rd. near Corrine Drive in the Audubon Park neighborhood. So far, OPD will only say it’s a death investigation. pic.twitter.com/yi9HHKuCl7— Len Kiese WFTV (@LenKieseTV) April 11, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}