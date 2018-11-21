  • Death investigation underway in Apopka

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - A death investigation is under way on a trail in South Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Deputies gathered at Old Apopka Road and East 18th Street on Wednesday afternoon. 

    No other details were released. 

    Stay with wftv.com for updates. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories