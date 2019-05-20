Decomposed body found in wooded area in Holly Hill, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A decomposed body was discovered Sunday in a heavily wooded area near Strawberry Avenue in Holly Hill, police said.
Police said they received a call about a foul smell coming from the area.
“Investigators from the Holly Hill Police Department will be working closely with the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the subject and the cause of death,” a news release said.
Police said the body was in the advanced stages of composition, and there was some fire damage to the body.
The investigation is ongoing.
