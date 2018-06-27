0 Defense rests in case of Orange County father accused of beating son to death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The defense rested Wednesday in a murder case involving an Orange County father accused of beating his 5-year-old son to death.

Darell Avant Sr. decided not to testify.

The defense called three witnesses over the course of half an hour, including the deputy who was with

Avant Sr. when he found out his son was dead.

He said the Avant collapsed to his knees and seemed sincerely grief-stricken.

Most of Wednesday's testimony was the from the medical examiner who did the autopsy on Darell Avant Jr.

The defense spent a lot of time attacking Dr. Jan Garavaglia’s estimation that the 208 bruises on the victim’s body were caused within a 24-hour window.

The defense contends the science behind dating bruises is not as precise as they once thought it was.

Garavaglia told them that's true, but combined with Avant Jr.'s internal injuries, she’s confident he was attacked hours before his death.

There were claims made by the defense throughout the case that the child was the victim of long-term abuse.

The claims were centered on some marks on the young boy's legs.

"They're healed scars. Once they're healed like that, I couldn't tell you,” said Garavaglia.

“Did you find healed scars like that on the inner thighs of this child?” asked the defense attorney.

“There were some scars on the buttocks,” Garavaglia said.

In the end, the medical examiner decided the marks were fresh, which takes away from the long-term child abuse theory.

Avant Sr.'s mother and sister took the stand to say they'd never seen him or the boy's mother hurt the victim.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations Wednesday afternoon.

