DeLand firefighters rescue dog from house fire

DELAND, Fl. - A 6-year-old Weimaraner is in recovery after a house fire in DeLand Wednesday morning.
It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Fiesta Key Loop after officials received reports of smoke coming from a home.
Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to safely recuse the dog, Joker, who was given oxygen and expected to make a full recovery.
No other injuries were reported in the fire.
A cause for the fire has yet to be released and the home is considered to be uninhabitable, according to the City of DeLand.
