DeLand firefighters rescue dog from house fire

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fl. - A 6-year-old Weimaraner is in recovery after a house fire in DeLand Wednesday morning.

    It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Fiesta Key Loop after officials received reports of smoke coming from a home.

    Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to safely recuse the dog, Joker, who was given oxygen and expected to make a full recovery.

    No other injuries were reported in the fire. 

    A cause for the fire has yet to be released and the home is considered to be uninhabitable, according to the City of DeLand. 

