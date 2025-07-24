DeLand hosting student backpack giveaway this weekend

DELAND, Fla. — The city of DeLand is hosting its 15th annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway this weekend.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Earl Brown Park, located at 815 South Alabama Ave.

Officials say each child present will receive a backpack while supplies last. From there, families may visit with community vendors to collect school supplies, health resources and other essentials.

The event will also feature free health screenings and access to educational and wellness resources.

“We believe every child deserves to start the school year with not just the right tools, but also the right support,” said Mayor Chris Cloudman “This event is about more than backpacks – it’s about hope, dignity, and community.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group