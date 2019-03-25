DeLand man faces battery, 'dumping untreated human waste' charges, officials say

DELAND, Fla. - A man was arrested on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer, dumping untreated human waste and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said Guy Saintluc, 29, fled from two traffic stops in DeLand, before his vehicle was halted by stop sticks.
Related Headlines
Authorities said Saintluc was taken into custody, but later managed to urinate on a deputy’s patrol car, then kicked the deputy in the stomach.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman stabbed, man shot to death in Orange County neighborhood
- Avocado recall: Listeria risk prompts voluntary recall in 6 states
- What is in the Robert Mueller report?
- Coast Guard seizes 27,000 pounds of cocaine
Saintluc remains jailed on $14,000 bail.
According to the Volusia County Corrections website, Saintluc has an arrest history dating back to 2011, which includes battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and drug charges.
Watch the Sheriff's Office's video of pursuit below:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}