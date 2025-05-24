DeLand Police investigating shooting outside bar; Suspect still at large

DeLand, Fla. — An argument over a $5 beer led to a shooting outside a bar in downtown DeLand early Saturday morning, according to the DeLand Police Department.

The suspect, 54-year-old Calvin Roosevelt Gilbert, is now wanted in connection with the incident.

Police report that Gilbert, who met the victim at the bar that evening, purchased them a beer.

At about bout 2 am, as the bar was closing, Gilbert insisted on being repaid in the back parking lot, leading to a dispute.

This escalated when Gilbert fired a gun at the victim from three feet away. The victim dodged, and the bullet hit an exterior cooler, piercing the wall of the building.

At 2:05 am, officers from the DeLand Police Department and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the location and found a shell casing, along with visible damage suggesting a shooting occurred.

Surveillance footage captured Gilbert running on foot and then driving away in a tan 1999 Nissan Quest van, traveling north on N. Amelia Avenue.

The victim and bar staff identified Gilbert through a photo lineup. Both parties intend to press charges. No injuries were reported.

The DeLand Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is searching for Gilbert, born March 19, 1970.

Authorities warn he may be armed and dangerous and urge the public not to approach him. Anyone with information should contact the DeLand Police Department or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.

No further details are available at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group