DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are on the lookout for a stolen golf cart, and they are asking residents for help finding it.

Police said a yellow EZ-Go golf cart was taken Monday afternoon from Cruisin’ Concepts on North Spring Garden Avenue.

The suspect was last seen driving west on State Road 44.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeLand police.

