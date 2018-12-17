DeLand police vehicles damaged by bullets, officers say

DeLAND, Fla. - Bullets damaged three DeLand police vehicles over the weekend.
Police said the bullets hit a K-9 van, its athletic league van and its crime scene truck.
All the vehicles were parked in the lot at the police station Saturday night into Sunday, which is when neighbors said they heard a car with a loud muffler drive by followed by gunshots.
No one was hurt.
The Police Department is scheduled to host a press conference on the incident at 1 p.m. Monday.
This is the crime scene truck that was hit. There’s also some damage to the tree next to it pic.twitter.com/x0lPTQ55R0— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) December 17, 2018
3 #DeLand PD vehicles shot early Sunday morning. A k9 van, CSI van and the athletic league van were all damaged. No one was hurt— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) December 17, 2018
