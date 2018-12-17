  • DeLand police vehicles damaged by bullets, officers say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Michael Springer

    Updated:

    DeLAND, Fla. - Bullets damaged three DeLand police vehicles over the weekend.

    Police said the bullets hit a K-9 van, its athletic league van and its crime scene truck.

    All the vehicles were parked in the lot at the police station Saturday night into Sunday, which is when neighbors said they heard a car with a loud muffler drive by followed by gunshots.

    No one was hurt.

    The Police Department is scheduled to host a press conference on the incident at 1 p.m. Monday.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for the latest updates.

