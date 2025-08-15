DeLand seeking feedback on tiny houses

DELAND, Fla. — The city of DeLand is asking residents to weigh in on tiny houses.

City officials are considering new regulations on where and how tiny homes should be available.

The planning commission is expected to discuss the proposals next month, with a city commission review in October.

Residents can provide feedback through an online survey at this link.

