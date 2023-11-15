DeLand sees growing homeless problem ahead of holiday season

DELAND, Fla. — As businesses in downtown DeLand prepare for the busy holiday season, many are dealing with what they call a growing homeless problem.

Sometimes, groups of homeless can gather on streets and in front of shops, pulling suitcases and pushing shopping carts. The situation has left residents on edge.

“I wouldn’t want to walk around by myself,” said Melodee Clarke.

“I mean, we are historical DeLand. Well, now, we’re bum city,” said Trudie Wagner.

Wagner owns Reefs and Ranches in downtown DeLand. She said seeing a few homeless people around any city is to be expected, but that’s not how things have been lately.

“Now you have 10 or 15. They’re cussing at you, spitting at you,” said Wagner.

The city is aware of the issue and is actively working to connect people on the street to services. This week, for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, DeLand has partnered with local businesses that have agreed to give a portion of their sales to the Neighborhood Center.

City officials are also working to remove items left behind that have created hazards for the community.

The city shared this statement with Eyewitness News, which details its ongoing efforts.

“The City of DeLand has been working diligently for years to direct efforts toward solving homelessness.

It will take a collective effort to work together to reduce homelessness in our city and Volusia County.

Here are some of the initiatives the city has undertaken in recent years:

In 2020, we partnered with businesses and churches to create The Bridge, which is operated by the Neighborhood Center. The Bridge is aimed at transitioning homeless individuals to housing. The shelter has proven to be of great help to those in need bringing positive change to our community.

Recently, city staff has worked with the State Attorney’s Office, SMA Healthcare, The Neighborhood Center, First Step Shelter and the City of Daytona Beach to create a diversion from incarceration pilot program. When individuals are arrested for misdemeanors, the state attorney’s office offers assistance as an alternative to jail. If the individual agrees to the assistance, it is mandated by the court - a crucial step toward real change. The city and the other partners involved are hopeful for a budget appropriation this upcoming legislative session to implement the program in the Fall 2024.

As for police enforcement, in August of 2022, the city commission amended the city’s panhandling ordinance to now include prohibiting panhandling of any kind at (9) intersections in the city.

There are patrols specifically designated to the downtown area at key hours aimed at providing overall peace of mind to residents and visitors for any issues that may arise. We have received positive feedback from community members about the added police presence. Our goal is to expand, resources permitting.

The city is also working on an effort to remove personal belongings and items left on our city streets that may create a hazard.

In addition to continuing enforcement measures, the City of DeLand launched a campaign earlier this year aimed at raising funds for homelessness prevention services and reducing panhandling in our city. Spare Change for Real Change is a partnership between the city and the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia. The hope is to educate residents on the dangers of giving to panhandlers while providing alternative ways to give. More than $1,000 has been raised through the program so far. This week, Nov. 11-18th , as an extension of Spare Change for Real Change, we launched “The Week of Giving” in partnership with local businesses who agreed to donate a portion of their sales to The Neighborhood Center.”

