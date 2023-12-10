DeLand structure fire nearly ruins family’s Christmas

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County and DeLand Fire crews were called to a structure fire Sunday at 920 Elsasser Avenue.

“A fire started in the attic of the home began to spread quickly” according to The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

Crews were able to keep from spreading throughout the house and managed to salvage some Christmas presents for the family.

There were no reported injuries.

