Delaney Avenue construction project set to begin, here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction projects continue around Downtown Orlando and impact the lives of drivers and residents around downtown Orlando.

Signs are now up letting people know about the Delaney Avenue Project.

The first phase of the project starts Tuesday.

Read: Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’

The project is going to take more that year and will run from Briercliff Drive to Michigan Street.

it’s project that’s going to take more than a year… and will likely influence every aspect of the lives of drivers and residents around downtown Orlando.

“It has to be done,” said one resident, Francesca. “It’s not really a road to construction. It’s an infrastructure project for what’s underneath the road. We’ve had lots of road construction in the several units. So, you live with it.”

Read: Popular pizzeria to open its 4th location in Seminole County

The Delaney Avenue Project will include new sidewalks, new sewer system and stormwater improvements and will be divided in four phases – each of them lasting about four months.

Construction was originally set to have started back in April, but due to conflicts with other construction projects, it will now star on May 14.

Mari, a resident of the area, is concerned about traffic and hopes that they complete the construction in a timely matter.

Read: Early voting begins Monday for District 5 special election

“That they completed timely, and that they’re careful just not to affect the traffic and also like there are a lot of residents in the area that do take the bus to get downtown for instance, to the Phillips Center,” Mari said.

If you’re driving around this area starting this Tuesday, pack extra patience a be prepared for detours.

If you live around this area, expect machines and extra noise on Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group