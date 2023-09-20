Deliberations to continue Wednesday in case against man shot by Orange County deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deliberations are set to continue Wednesday in the trial of Avery Williams.

Williams is accused of flashing a gun at Orange County deputies in December 2021, forcing them to open fire.

Williams now faces decades in prison if convicted.

Both the prosecution and defense have been doing their best to prove their case since Monday.

Watch: Prosecution rests in case against man shot by Orange County deputies

Bodycam video of the shooting was played for the jury on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said deputies shot Williams after being called to an attempted murder scene where Williams ran away from them.

They said one deputy shot Williams after he flashed a gun in his hand and a second shot after Williams pointed a gun at her.

TIMELINE: Suspect dead, 2 Orlando officers shot expected to recover, officials says

Defense attorneys said Williams wasn’t given any time to comply with law enforcement, even though Williams ran away and was told to drop the gun nine times.

Williams’ attorneys still wanted to show he was never a threat to the deputies who confronted him.

It also came out in court that Williams never actually fired a shot at deputies despite original reports.

Watch: State attorney: Grand jury will review all law enforcement use-of-force cases in Orange, Osceola

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group