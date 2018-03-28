0 Deliberations underway in trial of Pulse gunman's widow, Noor Salman

ORLANDO, Fla. - A jury is now deliberating the fate of Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter, Omar Mateen.

The 12-member jury, which consists of seven women and five men, received instructions, and deliberations began at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Federal Judge Paul Byron said the jury can deliberate until 5 p.m., and if no verdict is reached by then, deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Salman is accused of helping her husband plan a mass shooting at Pulse Orlando nightclub in June 2016. Forty-nine people were killed and more than 50 injured in the attack.

Salman, 31, has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

If Salman is found not guilty of aiding and abetting, jurors have the option to select attempted aiding and abetting.

During their closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutors revealed new information that Mateen wanted to target Disney Springs, and that Salman knew.

Prosecutors said Mateen had a baby stroller and a doll inside his van. They said Mateen planned to hide an AR-15 rifle inside the stroller when he got to Disney Springs, but got spooked by police and chose Pulse as his target instead.

But the defense called the planned attack on Disney a "new theory."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney told the jury that Salman "knowingly engaged in misleading conduct" when she spoke with the FBI in the hours after the attack, according to The Associated Press.

“This will be really telling what the evidence really was. Since I wasn't able to come to every day of the trial, now I will be able to see exactly what each side thinks they did prove,” Pulse victim's mother, Christine Leinonen said.



Defense attorneys for Salman told the jury that she had no idea what her husband had planned that night in June 2016.



They said that she couldn't have known about the attack because Mateen didn't even know he was going to attack the Pulse nightclub.

Prosecutors said Salman knew Mateen was buying ammunition and that she helped him spend money before the attack and knew about his plan when he left home the night he killed 49 people.

Defense attorneys describe Salman as a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband, and who didn't know of his plans because he concealed much of his life from her.

Salman faces life in prison if convicted.

11 p.m. (Tuesday)

Salman's attorneys renewed their motion for acquittal Tuesday, but Judge Paul Byron denied it again.

Dr. Bruce Frumkin, a clinical psychologist who tested Salman last summer, was the last witness to testify Tuesday.

He testified that Salman has an IQ of 84 -- in the lower 14 percentile -- and thus she could be easily persuaded. He told jurors that "she's not the brightest of all people."

Frumkin said Salman is more vulnerable than the average person, which makes her “prime” for a false confession.

The defense has questioned the validity of Salman’s written confession to the FBI since the beginning of the trial.

Salman's attorneys wrapped up their case by reading a statement written by Neal Whittleton, a security guard who was working at the Pulse nightclub during the massacre.

Whittleton said a man, who he later realized was Mateen, asked if he was working security and was trying to see if he had a gun.

During cross examination, prosecutors pointed out that more risk factors and a low IQ could mean she's capable of giving a true confession.

