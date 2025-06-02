Deltona leaders considering halting development to tackle flooding issues

DELTONA, Fla. — Deltona city leaders will discuss a plan to temporarily halt development to get a handle on infrastructure and flooding issues.

Commissioners were supposed to discuss the issue on Monday, but Deltona’s regular city commission meeting was postponed because the city didn’t have quorum to proceed.

Hundreds of new homes have already been approved in the city so far this year, according to Commissioner Dori Howington. Meanwhile, hundreds of existing homes are still dealing with the effects of flooding from the past few storm seasons.

“We can’t sustain that with the infrastructure we have, and if we aren’t charging enough in impact fees, then the developers aren’t doing it which means our residents have to pick up the pieces,” said Howington.

Howington said the cost to develop in Deltona hasn’t gone up in a decade. It’s an issue the city has been working to address since December. Because there hasn’t been much movement, she’s suggesting a temporary pause on building altogether.

Homeowners like Jody Lee Storozuk are supporting her.

“We need to take care of things that matter to residents. What color the walls are in City Hall doesn’t matter to people who have water in their living rooms,” said Storozuk.

In 2023, WFTV reported residents would see a roughly 30% increase on their property tax bills to improve stormwater and drainage systems after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022.

The city is considering another increase this year.

Howington said she believes rate hikes like that could be avoided if developers are held accountable.

“Right now, we are making existing residents pay for what development is doing to our community,” said Howington.

This item will now be heard on June 16.

