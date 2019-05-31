Deltona man offered to trade child porn via app, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies said they caught a man attempting to sexually exploit two girls under the age of 7 on a chatting app.
Detectives said 24-year-old Taylor Forrest offered explicit videos of the two girls to another man on the Kik app.
Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Forrest also invited the man over while the girls would be under his supervision.
The man Forrest was chatting with then contacted authorities, who worked the next 15 hours to track Forrest to his Deltona residence.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the home and made contact with Forrest, two young children and an adult woman.
Officials said Forrest confessed that was his username and that he created the videos in question.
"He was planning to do much more with these young victims," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "They definitely stopped him."
Forrest faces charges of capital sexual battery by a person or older with a victim under 12, lewd and lascivious molestation by a person 18 and older and direct/promote sexual performance by a child.
He remains in custody at the Volusia County Jail where he's held on no bond.
