Demings announces new private/public partnership

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Oct. 17 announced a new innovation lab is coming to Pine Hills, a west Orlando neighborhood.

The location — a vacant 17,000-square-foot building at 7149 W. Colonial Drive which was once a Gooding’s supermarket will be home to a new “innovation lab” come the end of 2025, he said during MetaCenter Global Week’s kickoff at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts which drew about 2,000 attendees.

The new innovation lab site shares space with two other related ventures: the Orange County Multicultural Center, which opened Sept. 19, and a soon-to-open senior center where residents can access fitness equipment and other services.

