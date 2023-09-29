Demings bombshell would delay hotel tax funding for 2 major projects

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has tweaked his suggested plan to use tourist development tax funding for major regional projects, but it leaves two key players out — for now.

In a Sept. 28 memo sent to Orange County commissioners, Demings said funding for the University of Central Florida’s stadium tower project — which had a lot of support — likely would have to wait until 2025 before the county can provide $10 million per year for nine years. The exact cost of that tower was not included, but it was part of a larger $176.6 million request the university asked for among other athletic campus improvements.

Demings also did not identify any funding for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, which asked for $145 million for its Phase 3 project, including an outdoor auditorium for up to 7,000 guests and more. He suggested the county delay evaluating the arts center funding until next year. “The extra time will provide the organization with an opportunity to further develop their plans,” he wrote.

