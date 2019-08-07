0 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg rallies voters in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's first official campaign stop in Central Florida was at The Plaza Live in Orlando. Buttigieg was there to rally voters.



Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana is one of dozens of candidates vying to become the next commander-in-chief.

READ: 9 things we learned on night 2 of the second Democratic presidential primary debate



Although the state of Florida won't hold its presidential primary until March 2020, Buttigieg is getting a head start on the race.



He is polling behind major front runners Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.



However, he is still inside the top tier of candidates, a position he would like to improve.



"We cannot solve the problems we have today by recycling the same answers, the same debates, the same talking points. Sometimes, the same faces," Buttigieg said to the crowd gathered at The Plaza Live.



Buttigieg will participate in the next debate in September. He will be on the debate stage in Houston.



Events like this are important for campaigns because they lay the groundwork for candidates, and not just here in Florida.

They help raise candidates' profiles by getting people engaged and raising money.

.@PeteButtigieg takes the stage in Orlando, hug from Commissioner Patty Sheehan. pic.twitter.com/9pZZgzVaTD — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) August 7, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.