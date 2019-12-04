Deputies: 1 suspect dead, 1 sought after homeowner opens fire during attempted burglary

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County homeowner shot and killed a suspect who attempted to burglarize his home Tuesday, Brevard County deputies said.
Deputies said they are also searching for an additional suspect involved in the incident.
Deputies said the shooting happened near Brophy Boulevard in west Cocoa.
Channel 9 reporter Melonie Holt is on her way to the scene to gather additional information, including a description of the missing suspect and details on what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
