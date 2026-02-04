Deputies: 11-year-old girl arrested after school shooting threat found written in bathroom

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County after deputies said she threatened to shoot up her school.

Deputies said they were called to Indian Trails Middle School on Monday after a message was found on a bathroom wall at threatening a school shooting.

The girl told investigators that someone she was speaking with online dared her to write the message.

“School safety is our top priority, and we take every threat seriously,” said Flager County Sheriff Rick Staly. “This is a great example of why we have School Resource Deputies on every Flagler Schools campus. It allows us to take immediate action to quickly respond to any threat or incident.”

The girl now facing a felony charge of writing a threat to commit a mass shooting or terrorism act.

“This behavior is never tolerated on any of our Flagler Schools campuses. Threatening the well-being of our students carries immediate consequences and are handled in partnership with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. We encourage everyone to always take these matters seriously. Student safety remains our top priority,” said Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office did not release the identity of the student because of her age.

