Deputies: 12-year-old claims tattooed man tried to grab him while riding bike from school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 12-year-old middle school student claims a man grabbed him while he was riding his bike Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy told detectives the man tugged on his backpack while he was riding home from Legacy Middle School on Lake Underhill Road.
Deputies released a sketch of the man after the boy described seeing a bearded man with a "prayer hands" tattoo in the center of his forehead.
The boy was not harmed in the incident, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
