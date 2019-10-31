  • Deputies: 2 armed assailants break into Orange County apartment, demand money

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two armed assailants entered an Orange County apartment, striking the person who lives there and demanding money at gunpoint, deputies said.

    Deputies said the apartment resident suffered minor injuries. They said the home invasion occurred just before 1 a.m. Thursday on Maitland Crossing Way.

    The two armed assailants ran away from the scene, and deputies said they may have left in an awaiting vehicle.

    This is developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

