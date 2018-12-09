  • Deputies: 2 hospitalized in early-morning shooting at Marion County bar

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at a Marion County bar early Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The shooting occurred at the Paradise Bar at 13033 N. Highway 441, deputies said. 

    Two people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said. 

    Deputies did not say what prompted the shooting or if they are looking for any suspects. 

    The investigation is still active. 

    No further details are available at this time. 
     

