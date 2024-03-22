Deputies: 3 arrested after drug deal robbery leads to shooting at Volusia County park

DELTONA, Fla. — A third person is now behind bars following a shooting at a Volusia County park.

Volusia County deputies said surveillance video shows two people robbing a man at gunpoint.

The incident happened at the Wes Crile Park on Tuesday.

Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old robbed Ethan Fontaine during a drug deal.

Investigators say that’s when Fontaine pulled a gun on the teens, and shots were fired.

No one was hurt.

Deputies announced the arrest of both teens on Wednesday and Fontaine was arrested on Thursday.

