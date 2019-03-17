Deputies: 3 people injured in overnight shooting in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left three people seriously injured in east Orange County early Sunday.
The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. on South Alafaya Trail near Lake Underhill Road, deputies said.
Investigators said the victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Deputies did not give any information on any suspects.
An investigation is ongoing and no other information was released by deputies.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
