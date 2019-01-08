Deputies: 4 men arrested for illegal street racing in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies said they arrested four men last weekend for illegal street racing in Orange County.
Investigators said the men were arrested on South Orange Blossom Trail near Gatorland Drive.
Deputies said they regularly patrol areas popular for drag racing, especially on weekends.
Mark Johnson, who works at House of Pizza, said street racers are a common sight on the stretch of road.
"You see the little Hondas and stuff. They'll buzz down through here (at), like, 80 mph at, like, 8 o' clock at night," he said. "You're not going to see them coming down the road at 80 mph. They're going to be right on top of you, and they're not looking for you."
Investigators said drag racing is popular in areas near Orlando International Airport and other parts of the county that remain undeveloped.
