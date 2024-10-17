Deputies are investigating a bomb threat at Timber Creek High School Thursday, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said there was a “bomb threat” at Timber Creek High School on Thursday.

The high school was evacuated during dismissal due to the threat that was called on the school.

No students or staff were harmed during the evacuation.

OCSO will provide updates as it becomes available.

An Orange County Public Schools spokesperson emailed the following statement:

Out of an abundance of caution, Timber Creek High School was evacuated at dismissal due to a bomb threat that was called in to the school. All students and staff are safe. Law enforcement was immediately notified and is investigating.

