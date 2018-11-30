  • Deputies: Armed man barricades himself in Deltona apartment

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - An armed man who claims he fatally shot a man barricaded himself in an apartment in Deltona late Thursday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called to the Bell Tower apartments on Belltower Road, near DeBary Avenue and Enterprise Road.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Police: Embry-Riddle student, employee hacked into school's computer system

    "Please note that statements made by barricaded subject are unconfirmed as we're still working to resolve this incident," the agency said on Twitter.

    Investigators said they evacuated the building and closed Belltower Road.

    The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

    No other details were given.

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News, beginning at 5 a.m., for live updates to this developing story.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories