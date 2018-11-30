Deputies: Armed man barricades himself in Deltona apartment

DELTONA, Fla. - An armed man who claims he fatally shot a man barricaded himself in an apartment in Deltona late Thursday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called to the Bell Tower apartments on Belltower Road, near DeBary Avenue and Enterprise Road.
"Please note that statements made by barricaded subject are unconfirmed as we're still working to resolve this incident," the agency said on Twitter.
Investigators said they evacuated the building and closed Belltower Road.
The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.
No other details were given.
News media: Staging area is corner of Deltona Boulevard and Caribbean Street. Updates/info will come via Twitter. Please note that statements made by barricaded subject are unconfirmed as we're still working to resolve this incident https://t.co/1SVLXhKVhM— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 30, 2018
