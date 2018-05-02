Deputies arrest 21 in drug bust at encampment near Orange City

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Twenty-one people were arrested early Tuesday at an encampment near Orange City in what deputies have dubbed Operation The Sun Has Set, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
The suspects were among 27 people who were living in a community at CJ Farm & Nursery on Sunset Avenue near Hamilton and West French avenues, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Laura Williams said.
"Most were arrested on narcotics charges after two search warrants were executed by detectives with the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force," Williams said. "The monthslong investigation ... began after complaints, tips and anonymous phone calls to the task force detailing ongoing drug activity there."
Investigators said they searched two homes at the property, which is owned by 62-year-old Charles Mascaro. He was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said they seized a .35-caliber rifle and numerous drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, hash, oxycodone, morphine, cocaine and crack.
Volusia County Code Enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers discovered multiple environmental law violations and will follow up with additional charges, Williams said.
Detectives said people who frequent the property are involved in daily property crimes in the western portion of the county.
"I’m very proud of the great work our detectives and all the units did in arresting these criminals," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in an emailed statement. "Orange City residents can breathe easier knowing these vagrants are behind bars."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}