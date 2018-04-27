0 Deputies arrest 26th Volusia County student for school threat

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at Southwestern Middle School is facing a felony charge after he was heard saying in class, “They are going to shoot up the school,” before walking around his classroom pretending to hold a firearm and shoot fellow students, deputies said.

He is the 26th student arrested by Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies for making school threats since the Feb. 14 school shooting massacre in Parkland.

Interactive map: Central Florida school threats, hoaxes

Deputies said when the student walked into the classroom Thursday, his teacher and students heard his comment and saw him imitating using a weapon to shoot classmates.

The teacher said she told the student to leave class and go to the assistant principal’s office. Instead, the student left the school, deputies said.

He was found later that day on Woodland Boulevard.

Read: Sky Bouche, accused Ocala school shooter, on FBI's radar as early as 2013

He’s facing charges of making a false report of a bomb/arson/weapon of mass destruction, which is a felony.

Deputies urge parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of these crimes.

Besides facing criminal charges, they said defendants or their families are being held responsible for paying the cost of the Sheriff’s Office’s response to threat cases, which could cost about $1,000

© 2018 Cox Media Group.