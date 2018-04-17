Deputies: Arrest made after bomb threat at Flagler Hospital

Someone in Tennessee is expected to face charges after a bomb threat at Flagler Hospital in St. Johns County.
Deputies began investigating the threat after it was called into the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
A hospital spokesperson said patients were still being admitted to the emergency room as deputies did a full sweep of the building.
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said someone was arrested in Tennessee in a separate case but will also face charges in connection with the bomb threat.
BREAKING: Bomb Scare at Flagler Hospital confirmed by @SJSOPIO "Doesn't appear to be credible." "Non-Essential workers evacuated as precaution." ER patients are allowed in. Viewer tells me K9 officers on scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/BiZ6ejCdzw— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 17, 2018
