  • Deputies: Arrest made after bomb threat at Flagler Hospital

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Someone in Tennessee is expected to face charges after a bomb threat at Flagler Hospital in St. Johns County.

    Deputies began investigating the threat after it was called into the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

    A hospital spokesperson said patients were still being admitted to the emergency room as deputies did a full sweep of the building.

    St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said someone was arrested in Tennessee in a separate case but will also face charges in connection with the bomb threat.

     

