Deputies: Suspect in custody after incident at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they’ve made contact with a suspect inside of an apartment building after hours of attempts.

Deputies said they responded to the complex on Vista Laguna Drive to investigate a domestic violence incident after 6 a.m.

Deputies said they believed the suspect was still inside the apartment and were working to contact them. As the investigation went on, there was a large law enforcement presence at the complex, which is located just south of State Road 408 off of Dean Road.

As of 2:15 p.m., deputies said the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the victim in the case is safe.

