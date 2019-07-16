Deputies break up alleged cockfighting ring in Marion County

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - Five men were arrested after Marion County deputies say they broke up a cockfighting ring at a Summerfield farm Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they arrested the men as “numerous people” were fleeing a barn at 12585 SW 16th Ave., which contained an active cockfighting ring.
The men—Jose Farinas, 29, Donny Puerto, 29, Elio Delgado, 72, and Raul Martinez-Torres, 58—are each charged with fighting or baiting animals, according to jail records.
Approximately 60 roosters were found at the farm, some with injuries that indicated they’d been involved in fighting, deputies said.
Deputies found dead roosters in trash cans at the farm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators served a warrant at the property and found 451 grams of marijuana, 4 grams of cocaine, about $5,800 in cash, a firearm and high-capacity clips, according to a news release.
Marion County Animal Services took possession of the roosters.
The men are being held at the Marion County jail on $2,000 bail.
