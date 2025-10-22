Deputies catch fleeing teens after alleged golf cart theft in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of teens couldn’t outrun deputies in Hillsborough County.

Deputies said they ran from law enforcement after stealing a golf cart in the Tampa area.

The teenagers attempted to flee on foot when confronted but were quickly located and taken into custody.

“This is not the path we want to see our young people on,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Teenagers should be spending time in school, with their families, and building their futures, not getting into trouble at such a young age. We can only hope they take this as an opportunity to make better choices moving forward.”

