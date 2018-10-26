Deputies: Death investigation after man cutting tree limb touches power lines

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - There’s a death investigation underway near Cocoa after a man cutting down a tree limb came in contact with power lines, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
FPL shut down power in the area of Friday Road and Frankie Lane around 11 a.m. Friday. The outage is impacting traffic signals in the area.
Related Headlines
The Sheriff’s Office officials said they don't know how long the outage will last.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV at noon for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}