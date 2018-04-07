  • Deputies: Death investigation underway at Palm Coast home

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    PALM COAST, Fla. - A death investigation was underway Saturday at a home in Palm Cost, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Deputies and firefighters were called shortly before 10:45 a.m. to the home on Felter Lane near Fleetwood Drive and Florida Park Drive North, where they discovered the body of an adult, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Brittany Kershaw said.

    Related Headlines

    "Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators are on scene conducting the investigation," Kershaw said. "A portion of Felter Lane was temporarily blocked, but the road is open at this time."

    Sheriff Rick Staly said in an emailed statement that there isn't a threat to the community or cause for concern.

    Kershaw didn't release the victim's identity or specify his or her gender.

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Death investigation underway at Palm Coast home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Man arrested in Puerto Rico in connection with Orange County…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Man arrested in road-rage shooting on Beachline that injured 3

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Vehicle strikes crowd in Germany, casualties reported

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Freight train fatally strikes pedestrian in Titusville