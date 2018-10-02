Deputies dismantle alleged heroin trafficking ring in Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. - With a series of arrests and drug seizures, investigators dismantled a heroin trafficking ring Tuesday after a 7-month long operation, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged ringleaders and several members of the heroin ring, which operated mostly in the Deltona and Orange City areas, were arrested Tuesday morning, facing charges that range from conspiracy to traffic heroin to solicitation to deliver a controlled substance, officials said.
The group’s heroin is suspected in several overdose deaths in the county, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrested 42-year-old Sergio Perez and 27-year-old Melanie Cunningham, the alleged ringleaders, during a traffic stop in Orange City last week.
During the traffic stop, deputies said they found Cunningham was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, Suboxone, cannabis and cannabis oil. Perez was also charged with possession of cannabis oil during the stop, officials said.
Both are back in jail facing new charges in relation to the drug bust.
Besides the accused ringleaders, eight other people were arrested in connection to the trafficking ring, deputies said.
Agents with the Volusia Bureau of Investigation, Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team and VCSO Major Case Unit conducted the extensive undercover investigation.
Officials said additional arrests in the drug bust are pending.
